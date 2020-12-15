WHO Backs Launch of New Movement to Support Young People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Tedros

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has backed the creation of a new youth-led movement to support young people and allow them to participate in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has backed the creation of a new youth-led movement to support young people and allow them to participate in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"Today, we're delighted to be taking part in the launch of the Global Youth Mobilization for Generation Disrupted, a new worldwide movement to support young people and involve them in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Tedros said during a virtual WHO press briefing.

The movement, which will receive $5 million in support from the WHO, is being led by the so-called Big Six youth organizations, which includes the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the World Alliance of Young Men's Christian Associations, the director-general added.

Tedros said supporting young people through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was vital given that the world's youth had been disproportionately affected by the long-term effects of the epidemiological crisis.

"While the direct health impacts of the pandemic on young people have been generally less severe, youth are disproportionately affected by the long-lasting consequences of the pandemic: disruptions to education, economic uncertainty, loss or lack of employment opportunities, impacts on physical and mental health, and trauma from domestic violence to name a few," the director-general remarked.

The new youth-led movement is expected to take part in the Global Youth Summit this coming April, Tedros added.

According to data provided by the United Nations Children's Fund, more than 1 billion children worldwide have been at risk of falling behind in their schoolwork due to closures caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic.