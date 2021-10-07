WHO Backs Widespread Use of New Malaria Vaccine in Africa

The World Health Organization recommended widespread use of the RTS,S vaccine against malaria among children in sub-Saharan Africa

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The World Health Organization recommended widespread use of the RTS,S vaccine against malaria among children in sub-Saharan Africa.

"Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The recommendation is based on results of an ongoing pilot program in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. The campaign has reached more than 800,000 minors since 2019. The shot is the result of 30 years of research and development by the British pharma giant GSK.

Malaria is a Primary cause of childhood illness and death in the region, according to WHO estimates, with over 260,000 children under the age of five dying from the mosquito-borne infectious disease annually.