UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Believes Keeping Borders Shut Amid Pandemic Is Not Necessarily Sustainable Policy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

WHO Believes Keeping Borders Shut Amid Pandemic Is Not Necessarily Sustainable Policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan called on Monday for a sensible approach to opening borders, in order to avoid both health risks and damage for the global economy.

"Continuing to keep international borders sealed is not necessarily a sustainable strategy for the world's economy, for the world's poor or for anybody else.

So we really do have to make progress on beginning to do that, but do it in a way that is less risky. And we're working very closely with member states on that, we're working with the travel industry and others," Ryan told a virtual press briefing.

In the meantime, there cannot be any "one-size-fits-all" policy, since risks and impact are determined by the "local context and the national or sub-national situation," the WHO official explained.

Related Topics

World Poor Progress Industry

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

28 minutes ago

New law to position Dubai as world’s commercial ..

50 minutes ago

US Department of Transportation issues guidance do ..

52 minutes ago

Special economic zones in Gwadar to boost economy ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister aide urges critics to avoid politic ..

3 minutes ago

Mishal Malik urges world community to put pressure ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.