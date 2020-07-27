WHO Believes Keeping Borders Shut Amid Pandemic Is Not Necessarily Sustainable Policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan called on Monday for a sensible approach to opening borders, in order to avoid both health risks and damage for the global economy.

"Continuing to keep international borders sealed is not necessarily a sustainable strategy for the world's economy, for the world's poor or for anybody else.

So we really do have to make progress on beginning to do that, but do it in a way that is less risky. And we're working very closely with member states on that, we're working with the travel industry and others," Ryan told a virtual press briefing.

In the meantime, there cannot be any "one-size-fits-all" policy, since risks and impact are determined by the "local context and the national or sub-national situation," the WHO official explained.