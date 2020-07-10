WHO Believes Many of Pneumonia Cases in Kazakhstan Will Be Diagnosed as COVID-19 - Ryan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that many of pneumonia cases detected in Kazakhstan will be confirmed as COVID-19 but will keep an open mind until confirmation, WHO Health Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan warned its citizens about an outbreak of an unknown type of pneumonia with a higher mortality rate than COVID-19 spreading in the Central Asian nation. The WHO spokesman later told Sputnik that the Kazakh Health Ministry on Friday published a statement clarifying that cases presenting with pneumonia are diagnosed according to ICD-10, the international classification of diseases, which means they do not classify as emerging unknown disease.

"There has been a big surge in actual COVID cases itself.

We are looking at the actual testing of the quality of the testing to make sure that there have not been false negative tests for some of those other pneumonias that have provisionally tested negative. And that is likely to be a major cause in many of these pneumonia cases that will also be COVID-19, they just have not been diagnosed correctly. We are also working with the authorities there to look at X-rays and review X-rays and look at the patterns of the pneumonias to make sure that they are consistent with COVID-19," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

According to the WHO official, the agency will keep an open mind until a definitive diagnosis is established. At the same time, Ryan added that the upward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan would suggest that many of these cases were in fact undiagnosed cases of COVID-19.