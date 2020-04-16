UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Believes Next Few Weeks To Be Crucial For Europe In Terms Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:52 PM

WHO Believes Next Few Weeks to Be Crucial for Europe in Terms of COVID-19 Pandemic

The next few weeks will be crucial for Europe in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Kluge said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The next few weeks will be crucial for Europe in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Kluge said on Thursday.

"Small positive signals in some countries are tempered by sustained or increased levels of incidents in other countries, including the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus and the Russian Federation.

The next few weeks will be critical for Europe. The impact of this virus has darkened all our lives," Kluge said at a press conference.

The WHO official stressed the need to lift COVID-19 restrictions in Europe gradually, since behavior of every citizen will determine the behavior of the virus.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey United Kingdom Belarus All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

718 smuggled bags of American almond seized in Mia ..

29 seconds ago

Chilean author Luis Sepulveda dies of virus in Spa ..

30 seconds ago

PM reprimands Zafar Mirza for not apprising top co ..

9 minutes ago

Japan PM to expand virus emergency nationwide: rep ..

32 seconds ago

UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown

33 seconds ago

Dubai&#039;s International Humanitarian City facil ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.