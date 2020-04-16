WHO Believes Next Few Weeks to Be Crucial for Europe in Terms of COVID-19 Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

The next few weeks will be crucial for Europe in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Kluge said on Thursday

"Small positive signals in some countries are tempered by sustained or increased levels of incidents in other countries, including the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus and the Russian Federation.

The next few weeks will be critical for Europe. The impact of this virus has darkened all our lives," Kluge said at a press conference.

The WHO official stressed the need to lift COVID-19 restrictions in Europe gradually, since behavior of every citizen will determine the behavior of the virus.