WHO Believes Russia, Ukraine Moving Toward Stabilization of COVID-19 Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge expressed the belief on Wednesday that Russia and Ukraine were moving toward the stabilization of the COVID-19 situation.

"We see gradual stabilization or reduction in new cases. The Russian Federation and Ukraine are getting on this path," Kluge said at a virtual WHO press conference.