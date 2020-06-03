WHO Believes Russia, Ukraine Moving Toward Stabilization Of COVID-19 Situation
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:42 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge expressed the belief on Wednesday that Russia and Ukraine were moving toward the stabilization of the COVID-19 situation.
"We see gradual stabilization or reduction in new cases. The Russian Federation and Ukraine are getting on this path," Kluge said at a virtual WHO press conference.