WHO Boss Calls Lack Of Access To Vaccines For At-Risk Groups 'Travesty'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:43 PM

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization said Tuesday it was a "travesty" that some countries still did not have enough vaccines to give to health workers and other at-risk groups

"Scaling up production and equitable distribution remains the major barrier to ending the acute stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a travesty that in some countries health workers and those at-risk groups remain completely unvaccinated," he told reporters.

Tedros said at the start of the year that every country should begin vaccinating those at risk of developing severe coronavirus symptoms by the 100th day of 2021. The deadline comes this Saturday.

