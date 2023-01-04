UrduPoint.com

WHO Boss Defends Curbs On Chinese Travelers Amid COVID-19 Surge

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 11:09 PM

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) argued Wednesday it was "understandable" that some countries were imposing additional limits on Chinese travelers in response to the COVID-19 spike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) argued Wednesday it was "understandable" that some countries were imposing additional limits on Chinese travelers in response to the COVID-19 spike.

"With circulation in China so high and comprehensive data not forthcoming, it's understandable that some countries are taking steps they believe will protect their citizens," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a WHO virtual press conference on COVID-19.

Australia, the United States, Japan and India have announced mandatory coronavirus tests for Chinese tourists ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, while Morocco banned outright all travelers coming from China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Wednesday called for a "science-based, proportionate" approach to the pandemic and warned that anti-virus measures should not be politicized or discriminate against other countries.

