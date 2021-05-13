WHO Boss Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Shot in Geneva

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The head of the World Health Organization received a shot of a coronavirus vaccine at a university hospital in the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday.

"Today it was my turn to get vaccinated [at] Hopitaux_unige against #COVID19.

Vaccines save lives," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

He did not name the vaccine brand. Switzerland uses Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in its immunization program.

The 56-year-old Ethiopian went on to call on those who live in a country where coronavirus vaccines are available to "please get vaccinated when it's your turn."

More Stories From World

