WHO Boss Says World Repeating Mistakes of HIV Crisis in COVID-19 Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The World Health Organization is seeing the world make the same mistake of inequitable distribution of treatment in its response to COVID-19 that was seen during the HIV crisis of the 1980s, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

The WHO chief has repeatedly criticized higher-income countries for trying to jump to the front of the queue to secure vaccine supplies, while many poorer nations are yet to receive a single dose.

"As a global community, we are failing.

We're repeating the same mistake as HIV/AIDS, which took 10 years [for treatment] to reach the low-income countries after it was already rampant in high-income countries," Tedros told reporters, echoing calls to ensure equitable vaccine distribution.

More than 180 million people globally have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 3.9 million died from it, according to figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University. It estimates that over 2.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.