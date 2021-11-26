UrduPoint.com

WHO Brands New COVID Strain B.1.1.529 With Greek Letter Omicron

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 11:30 PM

WHO Brands New COVID Strain B.1.1.529 With Greek Letter Omicron

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, identified in South Africa, is considered a variant of concern and was named Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, the World Health Organization said in a statement.

"Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology, the TAG-VE has advised WHO that this variant should be designated as a VOC (variant of concern), and the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a VOC, named Omicron," the WHO said in a statement issued following an emergency meeting of the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution.

Current SARS-CoV-2 PCR diagnostic tools are able to detect this variant, it said.

"Several labs have indicated that for one widely used PCR test, one of the three target genes is not detected (called S gene dropout or S gene target failure) and this test can therefore be used as marker for this variant, pending sequencing confirmation," the statement says.

Related Topics

World South Africa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

1 hour ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

2 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

3 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

3 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.