WHO Calls 1st Drop in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since September Good News, Advises Caution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that despite a slight drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases since September, some parts of the world are still seeing a surge in infections.

"Last week saw the first decline in newly-reported cases globally since September, due to a decrease in cases in Europe thanks to the effectiveness of difficult but necessary measures put in place in recent weeks. This is welcome news, but it must be interpreted with extreme caution. Gains can easily be lost, and there was still an increase in cases in most other regions of the world, and an increase in deaths," Tedros told reporters.

Many European nations, including Austria, Germany, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom have introduced lockdown measures earlier this month to fight the pandemic. Some of them have already reported fewer cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the WHO has registered more than 62.3 million cases of the coronavirus disease worldwide.

According to data published by the UN health agency, the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and France have registered the most number of COVID-19 cases 13 million, 9.4 million, 6.2 million, 2.2 million and 2.1 million, respectively.