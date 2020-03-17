WHO calls for 'boldest actions' from all European countries over virus

The World Health Organization's (WHO) regional office for Europe on Tuesday said there is a need for bold measures in all European countries, calling the continent the "epicentre" of the new coronavirus pandemic

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization's (WHO) regional office for Europe on Tuesday said there is a need for bold measures in all European countries, calling the continent the "epicentre" of the new coronavirus pandemic.

"Every country, with no exceptions, needs to take their boldest actions to stop or slow down the virus threat," Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, told a press conference.