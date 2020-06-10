WHO Calls for Greater International Support to Help Afghanistan Overcome COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Greater support from the international community is required to help Afghanistan respond to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, amid a steadily rising number of cases in the country, the World Health Organization's (WHO) representative in Afghanistan Dr. Rik Peeperkorn told Sputnik.

"More solidarity and substantial financial support are needed from the international community to help Afghanistan cope with both the short- and long-term effects of the pandemic," the WHO official said.

The United Nations is focused on bolstering the capability of Afghanistan's health service to respond to the ongoing epidemiological crisis, ensuring the distribution of general humanitarian assistance, and aiding the country's socio-economic recovery, Peeperkorn added.

"The focus is on COVID-19 and maintaining and strengthening essential health services to help ensure that fragile gains in development and health are not reversed," the WHO official remarked.

An aid package from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation containing personal protective equipment has already arrived in Afghanistan, according to media reports. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow will consider any request for assistance by the authorities in Kabul.

A total of 22,143 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Afghanistan since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 405 people. On Wednesday, public health authorities in the country registered 684 new cases of the disease over the preceding 24 hours, a rise from the 542 new positive tests reported the day before.