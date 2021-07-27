WHO Calls for Limiting Spread of E-Cigarettes Across World

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) called on the international community on Tuesday to take measures to limit the spread of electronic nicotine delivery systems, such as e-cigarettes, in order to prevent nonsmokers from using tobacco products in the future.

Earlier in the day, the global organization released its eighth report on the dangers of tobacco, dubbed "WHO report on the global tobacco epidemic 2021: New and Emerging Products," that tracks the progress made by countries in tobacco control since 2008. The document also presented for the first time data on e-cigarettes, according to which, children who use them are up to three times more likely to use tobacco products in the future.

"These products [e-cigarettes] are often marketed to children and adolescents by the tobacco and related industries that manufacture them, using thousands of appealing flavours and misleading claims about the products ... The Organization recommends governments to implement regulations to stop non-smokers from starting to use them, to prevent renormalization of smoking in the community, and to protect future generations," the WHO said in a press release.

The organization recommends that governments adopt appropriate policies, similar to measures combating cigarette smoking, to protect their populations from the harms of electronic nicotine delivery systems.

To date, around 5.3 billion people around the world are being warned about the dangers of tobacco warnings and pictures on cigarette packs, or other legal measures, according to WHO data. These efforts, however, are not enough given new means of tobacco use such as e-cigarettes, the organization said.

According to the WHO, 32 countries have so far banned the sale of e-cigarettes, while another 79 have adopted at least one partial measure to prohibit the use of these products in public places, their advertising, promotion and sponsorship. Eighty-four countries have no regulations or restrictions on their use.