WHO Calls for Moratorium on Booster COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Until End of September - Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for a moratorium on booster COVID-19 vaccine shots until the end of September to ensure equitable access to vaccines around the globe, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated. To make that happen, we need everyone's cooperation, especially the handful of countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines," Tedros told a press briefing.