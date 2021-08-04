UrduPoint.com

WHO Calls For Moratorium On Booster COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Until End Of September - Tedros

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

WHO Calls for Moratorium on Booster COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Until End of September - Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for a moratorium on booster COVID-19 vaccine shots until the end of September to ensure equitable access to vaccines around the globe, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated. To make that happen, we need everyone's cooperation, especially the handful of countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines," Tedros told a press briefing.

Related Topics

World September

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to Tirana and Sarajevo

1 minute ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

5 minutes ago
 Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in ..

Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in recent reshuffle

35 minutes ago
 Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant ..

Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs is a good mov ..

35 minutes ago
 July 2021 marks as the highest performing month fo ..

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month for e-Pay Punjab

37 minutes ago
 Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Huss ..

Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Hussain

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.