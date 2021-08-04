UrduPoint.com

WHO Calls For Moratorium On Covid Vaccine Booster Shots

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:38 PM

WHO calls for moratorium on Covid vaccine booster shots

WHO called for a moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots until at least the end of September to address the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :WHO called for a moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots until at least the end of September to address the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference that the move would help towards the goal of enabling "at least 10 percent of the population of every country to be vaccinated".

Related Topics

Poor September

Recent Stories

UNICEF Says Outraged By Report of Anti-Government ..

UNICEF Says Outraged By Report of Anti-Government Group Flogging Boy in Afghanis ..

3 minutes ago
 Fighting in Afghanistan's Lashkargah Kills 7 Civil ..

Fighting in Afghanistan's Lashkargah Kills 7 Civilians, Injures 97 Over Past Day ..

3 minutes ago
 Covid risk three times lower for fully vaccinated ..

Covid risk three times lower for fully vaccinated people: Study

3 minutes ago
 RWMC to observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir' on Aug ..

RWMC to observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir' on August 5

4 minutes ago
 Two cops injured in grenade attack

Two cops injured in grenade attack

7 minutes ago
 Guard of Honor presented to martyrs of police at S ..

Guard of Honor presented to martyrs of police at SSU headquarters

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.