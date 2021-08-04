WHO calls for moratorium on Covid vaccine booster shots

WHO called for a moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots until at least the end of September to address the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference that the move would help towards the goal of enabling "at least 10 percent of the population of every country to be vaccinated".