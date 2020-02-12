WHO Calls for Risk Management-Based Approach for Quarantined Cruise Ship - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The World Health Organization wants all risks associated with the coronavirus-affected cruise liner near Japan to be properly assessed but also urges for passengers' rights to be respected, Michael Ryan, the executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Tuesday.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship has been under quarantine near the Japanese port of Yokohama since February 3, after a man who got off the boat in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus. As of Monday, 136 passengers are infected.

"It's really important that there's an appropriate risk management approach taken here. And also the state actors [should] be reminded of their obligations on the free pratique, which is the ability for ships to dock unimpeded, especially to unload cargo, and also reminding the state actors of the principles of the dignity and human rights of travelers," Ryan said at the press conference, when asked about the situation on the ship.

There is plenty of guidance on how to properly act in such situations, but all actions should be balanced, he added.

The coronavirus epidemic broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to over 20 other countries. The current death toll from the virus has surpassed 1,000, and more than 40,600 others are infected worldwide.