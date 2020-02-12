UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Calls For Risk Management-Based Approach For Quarantined Cruise Ship - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

WHO Calls for Risk Management-Based Approach for Quarantined Cruise Ship - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The World Health Organization wants all risks associated with the coronavirus-affected cruise liner near Japan to be properly assessed but also urges for passengers' rights to be respected, Michael Ryan, the executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Tuesday.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship has been under quarantine near the Japanese port of Yokohama since February 3, after a man who got off the boat in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus. As of Monday, 136 passengers are infected.

"It's really important that there's an appropriate risk management approach taken here. And also the state actors [should] be reminded of their obligations on the free pratique, which is the ability for ships to dock unimpeded, especially to unload cargo, and also reminding the state actors of the principles of the dignity and human rights of travelers," Ryan said at the press conference, when asked about the situation on the ship.

There is plenty of guidance on how to properly act in such situations, but all actions should be balanced, he added.

The coronavirus epidemic broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to over 20 other countries. The current death toll from the virus has surpassed 1,000, and more than 40,600 others are infected worldwide.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Hong Kong Man Yokohama Japan February December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

41 minutes ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

42 minutes ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

42 minutes ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

42 minutes ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

42 minutes ago

Excise and Taxation seized 14 vehicles after found ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.