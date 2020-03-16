UrduPoint.com
WHO Calls For Testing Every Suspected Case Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:32 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on the countries to test every suspected case amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize older patients and those with underlying conditions, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on the countries to test every suspected case amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize older patients and those with underlying conditions, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test. Test every suspected #COVID19 case.

If they test positive, isolate them & find out who they have been in close contact with up to 2 days before they developed symptoms & test those people too ... Countries should prioritize older patients & those with underlying conditions. Some countries have expanded their capacity by using stadiums & gyms to care for mild #COVID19 cases, with severe & critical cases cared for in hospitals," Tedros said at a briefing, as quoted on the WHO Twitter.

