WHO Calls for Treating $16Bln Investment to End Pandemic as Global Emergency in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday urged world leaders to invest $16 billion under the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator program that would help low and middle-income countries to fight COVID-19 and treat their contributions to stop the pandemic as a global emergency in 2022.

"With a significant proportion of the global population still unable to get vaccinated, tested or treated, $16 billion in grant funding is urgently required from governments to fund the work of the ACT-Accelerator agencies. This investment will allow them to procure essential tools to fight COVID-19 and provide them to low- and middle-income countries," WHO said in a statement published on its website.

According to the statement, the required sum will help ACT-Accelerator agencies to create a Pandemic Vaccine Pool of 600 million doses, purchase 700 million tests, procure treatments for 120 million patients, and protect 1.

7 million health workers with personal protective equipment. ACT program will help to meet the global target of 70% coverage in all countries by mid-2022.

The ACT-Accelerator is asking donor countries to contribute funds on the "fair share" basis, the statement said, adding that fair shares are calculated based on the size of the country's national economy and what they would gain from a faster recovery of the global economy and trade.

About 22 million tests have been administered in low-income countries compared to 4.7 billion globally, the statement added. According to WHO data, only 10% of people in low-income countries have received at least one vaccine dose. The current situation not only costs lives but also hurts economies and risks the emergence of new, more dangerous variants of the virus.