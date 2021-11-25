UrduPoint.com

WHO Calls Meeting On Friday Over COVID Strain Found In South Africa, Botswana - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:22 PM

WHO Calls Meeting on Friday Over COVID Strain Found in South Africa, Botswana - Reports

The World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the potentially rapidly spreading COVID strain found in South Africa and Botswana, the Financial Times reported, citing sources

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the potentially rapidly spreading COVID strain found in South Africa and Botswana, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

Earlier, the Daily Mail reported that scientists from the UK had warned of the appearance of a coronavirus strain, which contains 32 mutations, in Botswana. Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants. The South African National Institute of Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain had been found in South Africa, with 22 cases to date.

