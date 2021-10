WHO Calls On G20 to 'Decide on Plan' to Transfer Available Vaccines From North to South

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) calls on G20 to "decide on a plan" to transfer available COVID-19 vaccines from north to south, Gordon Brown, the WHO ambassador for Global Health Finance and a former UK prime minister, said on Thursday.

"WHO calls for G20 leaders to decide on a plan and a timetable to transfer the vaccines that are available from north to south," Brown told a press conference.