WHO Calls On Global Community To Increase COVID-19 Support For Northwestern Syria

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:10 AM

WHO Calls on Global Community to Increase COVID-19 Support for Northwestern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on the global community to increase its support to northwestern Syria amid the threat of the coronavirus, as the region is poorly prepared for an outbreak, which may become an unprecedented challenge, the head of the WHO's operation in northwestern Syria has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The United Nations is concerned about the possible impact of COVID-19 on millions of Syrian residents, in particular on over 900,000 people who remain displaced in the country's north-west due to the ongoing hostilities, Mahmoud Daher said.

"In this already difficult environment, the northwestern governorates are likely to be the worst prepared to deal with COVID-19. WHO is also calling on the international community and its donors to further step up their support to the COVID-19 response in NW Syria, which is now facing an unprecedented challenge, despite having seen more than nine years of conflict and mass displacement," Daher added.

The WHO official warned about the possible consequences of the two-day suspension of the operation of the Hasakah governorate's main pumping station.

"Hundreds of thousands of affected people depend on the water supplies from the station. The interruption of water supplies threatens public health due to the inability of practicing personal and public hygiene, especially in light of the COVID-19 outbreak which represents a threat to health security in Syria and neighboring countries," Daher said.

