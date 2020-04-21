WHO Calls on Global Community to Refrain From 'Pointing Fingers' in Fighting COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The international community needs to jointly work on containing the outbreak of COVID-19 instead of trying to put the blame on others, Dr. David Nabarro, a special envoy of the World Health Organization (WHO), said Tuesday.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said that he would pull funding from the WHO, accusing the latter of taking China's word on the virus "at face value" and overlooking information about the risk of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19.

"My absolute requirement now is proper cooperation between countries, not to try to point the finger of blame, not to try to score points, not to try to in any way to undermine each other, but [cooperating] in a spirit of not just solidarity, but the spirit of humanity. Because otherwise it is going to be really hard," Nabarro said at an online B20 (G20's business Council) meeting.

The global community also needs stronger cooperation to make sure that health workers in less developed countries are equipped with necessary protection, the WHO official underlined, noting that the most developed countries purchased the major part of personal protection equipment.

"Without the cooperation, you cannot develop a fair system for prioritizing those who are weaker in power, but greater in need," Nabarro stressed.

On Monday, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organization had not concealed any information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic from the United States as it has a longstanding relationship with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).