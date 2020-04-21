UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Calls On Global Community To Refrain From 'Pointing Fingers' In Fighting COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:30 PM

WHO Calls on Global Community to Refrain From 'Pointing Fingers' in Fighting COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The international community needs to jointly work on containing the outbreak of COVID-19 instead of trying to put the blame on others, Dr. David Nabarro, a special envoy of the World Health Organization (WHO), said Tuesday.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said that he would pull funding from the WHO, accusing the latter of taking China's word on the virus "at face value" and overlooking information about the risk of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19.

"My absolute requirement now is proper cooperation between countries, not to try to point the finger of blame, not to try to score points, not to try to in any way to undermine each other, but [cooperating] in a spirit of not just solidarity, but the spirit of humanity. Because otherwise it is going to be really hard," Nabarro said at an online B20 (G20's business Council) meeting.

The global community also needs stronger cooperation to make sure that health workers in less developed countries are equipped with necessary protection, the WHO official underlined, noting that the most developed countries purchased the major part of personal protection equipment.

"Without the cooperation, you cannot develop a fair system for prioritizing those who are weaker in power, but greater in need," Nabarro stressed.

On Monday, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organization had not concealed any information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic from the United States as it has a longstanding relationship with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Related Topics

World Business China Trump David United States Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

33 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

2 hours ago

Govt to formally publicize power sector inquiry re ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes ‘Fatima bint Mubarak ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.