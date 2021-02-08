UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Alarmed By AstraZeneca Vaccine's Limited Protection Against African Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:57 PM

WHO Chief Alarmed by AstraZeneca Vaccine's Limited Protection Against African Variant

The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday he was concerned by AstraZeneca's recent study that showed its coronavirus vaccine to offer only a limited protection against mild cases of infection with the South African strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday he was concerned by AstraZeneca's recent study that showed its coronavirus vaccine to offer only a limited protection against mild cases of infection with the South African strain.

The research was conducted at South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand. The trials involved a small group of some 2,000 volunteers who had an average age of 31.

"This is clearly concerning news. However, there are some important caveats.

Given the limited sample size of the trial and the younger, healthier profile of the participants, it is important to determine whether or not the vaccine remains effective in preventing more severe illness," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Tedros stressed that these early results were a reminder that more had to be done to reduce the circulation of the virus with proven public health measures. The more contagious South African strain has become the dominant variant in the country and has spread to dozens of other nations.

Related Topics

World South Africa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO to Decide on Emergency Use Listing of AstraZen ..

18 seconds ago

Moscow City Court Reduces MediaZona Chief Editor's ..

20 seconds ago

Japanese Company Develops Test Kit for Detecting C ..

22 seconds ago

Shafqat criticizes Opposition for not showing inte ..

2 minutes ago

If Iran Returns to Full Compliance With JCPOA, US ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Sends Rapid Response Team to DR Congo After Ne ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.