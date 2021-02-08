(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday he was concerned by AstraZeneca's recent study that showed its coronavirus vaccine to offer only a limited protection against mild cases of infection with the South African strain.

The research was conducted at South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand. The trials involved a small group of some 2,000 volunteers who had an average age of 31.

"This is clearly concerning news. However, there are some important caveats.

Given the limited sample size of the trial and the younger, healthier profile of the participants, it is important to determine whether or not the vaccine remains effective in preventing more severe illness," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Tedros stressed that these early results were a reminder that more had to be done to reduce the circulation of the virus with proven public health measures. The more contagious South African strain has become the dominant variant in the country and has spread to dozens of other nations.