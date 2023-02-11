UrduPoint.com

WHO Chief Arrives In Quake-Hit Syria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WHO Chief Arrives in Quake-Hit Syria - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Syria on Saturday, five days after the country was rocked by powerful earthquakes, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Ghebreyesus arrived at Aleppo International Airport to tour some hospitals of the city with the Syrian health minister and Aleppo governor, the report said.

"We have brought with us 35 tonnes of the most needed medicines for the victims of the earthquake," the WHO chief was quoted by SANA as saying.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 22,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes. In Syria, the current death toll stands at 1,387 and the number of injured at 2,300, according to the health ministry.

