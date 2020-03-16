UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Believes COVID-19 Pandemic Controllable

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:28 PM

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed the belief on Monday that the pandemic of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was controllable, stressing the efficiency of the containment strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed the belief on Monday that the pandemic of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was controllable, stressing the efficiency of the containment strategy.

"We advise countries to stick to containment strategy because we believe that this epidemics, this pandemic or this virus is controllable and the result or the outcome is in our hands," Tedros told a virtual press conference.

The WHO head added that the containment strategy had proven efficient in China, South Korea and Singapore.

Relying purely on restricting movement is not enough to protect the population, WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan added.

"Relying purely on static travel measures as a means of protecting populations is not enough. It may be useful in certain circumstances and it may have an impact, but it will not have any impact without the implementation of comprehensive approaches," Ryan said.

As the global number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide nears 176,000, many countries are imposing travel restrictions and obligatory quarantine for people returning from affected territories.

