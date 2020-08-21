UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Brands Corruption Around Virus Safety Gear 'murder'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:45 PM

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety gear 'murder'

Corruption around medical safety gear is tantamount to "murder", by depriving health workers treating COVID-19 patients of the protection they need, the World Health Organization chief said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Corruption around medical safety gear is tantamount to "murder", by depriving health workers treating COVID-19 patients of the protection they need, the World Health Organization chief said Friday.

"If health workers work without PPE (personal protective equipment) they are risking their lives, and that also risks the lives of the people they serve," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

"It is criminal and it is a murder. And it has to stop."

Related Topics

Murder Corruption World Criminals

Recent Stories

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

2 minutes ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

3 minutes ago

Mali Opposition Leader Sent Letters to Family for ..

3 minutes ago

Ebola cases climb to 100 in latest DR Congo outbre ..

3 minutes ago

Mexico's COVID-19 Epidemic Underrepresented Due to ..

6 minutes ago

Govt decides to pursue London court for bringing N ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.