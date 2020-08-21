WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety gear 'murder'

Corruption around medical safety gear is tantamount to "murder", by depriving health workers treating COVID-19 patients of the protection they need, the World Health Organization chief said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Corruption around medical safety gear is tantamount to "murder", by depriving health workers treating COVID-19 patients of the protection they need, the World Health Organization chief said Friday.

"If health workers work without PPE (personal protective equipment) they are risking their lives, and that also risks the lives of the people they serve," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

"It is criminal and it is a murder. And it has to stop."