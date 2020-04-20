UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Calls For Global Solidarity, Warning COVID-19 Outbreak Could Worsen Further

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

WHO Chief Calls for Global Solidarity, Warning COVID-19 Outbreak Could Worsen Further

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak could deteriorate further, resulting in the deaths of many more people, if countries are unable to reach a consensus on how to curb the outbreak and the international community fails to cooperate, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"We need global solidarity that's cemented on genuine national unity. Without the two. Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, the worst is yet ahead of us. Let's prevent this tragedy," the director-general said at the WHO's daily press briefing.

The WHO chief, in a strongly worded message, stated that several countries across the world failed to respond to the organization's warnings about the severity of the coronavirus disease outbreak.

"It is a virus that many people still don't understand. Many countries who are very developed, made the wrong conclusions because they didn't know it and got into trouble. We warned even developed countries, saying this virus will even surprise developed countries. It did. We said that. It will surprise even wealthy nations, we said it, it is on record," Tedros stated.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, and to date, the organization has registered more than 2.3 million cases of the disease worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 157,000 people.

Related Topics

World March Unity Foods Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority calls on organisations to m ..

32 minutes ago

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides su ..

47 minutes ago

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.