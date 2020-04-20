WHO Chief Calls for Global Solidarity, Warning COVID-19 Outbreak Could Worsen Further

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak could deteriorate further, resulting in the deaths of many more people, if countries are unable to reach a consensus on how to curb the outbreak and the international community fails to cooperate, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"We need global solidarity that's cemented on genuine national unity. Without the two. Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, the worst is yet ahead of us. Let's prevent this tragedy," the director-general said at the WHO's daily press briefing.

The WHO chief, in a strongly worded message, stated that several countries across the world failed to respond to the organization's warnings about the severity of the coronavirus disease outbreak.

"It is a virus that many people still don't understand. Many countries who are very developed, made the wrong conclusions because they didn't know it and got into trouble. We warned even developed countries, saying this virus will even surprise developed countries. It did. We said that. It will surprise even wealthy nations, we said it, it is on record," Tedros stated.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, and to date, the organization has registered more than 2.3 million cases of the disease worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 157,000 people.