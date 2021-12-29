WHO Chief Calls on Nations to Vaccinate 70% of World Population Against COVID-19 by July 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged global leaders on Wednesday to administer COVID-19 vaccine shots to 70% of the world population by July 1, 2022

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged global leaders on Wednesday to administer COVID-19 vaccine shots to 70% of the world population by July 1, 2022.

"I want government, industries, and civil society to work with us on the campaign that targets 70% of vaccine coverage in every country by the start of July," Dr. Tedros said at a WHO briefing.

The WHO official added that it is time now for global leaders to set aside politics, populism, and personal interests and provide a proper reaction to the pandemic.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the WHO chief discussed the registration of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the organization. The officials also pointed out the necessity of recognition of the documents relating to the COVID-19 vaccination on reciprocal basis by all countries.