WHO Chief Calls On Nations To Vaccinate 70% Of World Population Against COVID-19 By July 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 09:14 PM

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged global leaders on Wednesday to administer COVID-19 vaccine shots to 70% of the world population by July 1, 2022

"I want government, industries, and civil society to work with us on the campaign that targets 70% of vaccine coverage in every country by the start of July," Dr. Tedros said at a WHO briefing.

"I want government, industries, and civil society to work with us on the campaign that targets 70% of vaccine coverage in every country by the start of July," Dr. Tedros said at a WHO briefing.

The WHO official added that it is time now for global leaders to set aside politics, populism, and personal interests and provide a proper reaction to the pandemic.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the WHO chief discussed the registration of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the organization. The officials also pointed out the necessity of recognition of the documents relating to the COVID-19 vaccination on reciprocal basis by all countries.

