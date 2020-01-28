UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Confident In China's Epidemic Prevention And Control Ability

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:24 PM

WHO chief confident in China's epidemic prevention and control ability

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tuesday said the WHO speaks highly of the decisive measures the Chinese government has taken and is confident in China's epidemic prevention and control ability.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the remarks when meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Tedros said the WHO and the international community speak highly of and fully affirm the decisive measures the Chinese government has taken, and appreciate China's great efforts in curbing the spread of pneumonia.

He said the WHO does not recommend the evacuation of nationals, and called on the international community to remain calm and not overreact. The WHO is confident in China's epidemic prevention and control ability.

