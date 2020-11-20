UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Denies Supporting Ethiopian Rebels, Stands On 'Side Of Peace'

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

WHO Chief Denies Supporting Ethiopian Rebels, Stands on 'Side of Peace'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has rejected allegations of him supporting rebels in the Tigray region in his native Ethiopia, saying that he stands on the "side of peace."

Earlier, the chief of General Staff of Ethiopia's armed forces, Gen. General Berhanu Jula, has accused Tedros, an Ethiopian of Tigrayan descent, of attempting to solicit military support for the restive northern region of Tigray.

"There have been reports suggesting I am taking sides in this situation. This is not true and I want to say that I am on only one side and that is the side of peace," Tedros said in a statement on Thursday.

The secretary-general noted that his "heart breaks" for his home country amid reports of casualties and an exodus of refugees.

He also voiced concerns over the impact the hostilities would have on health amid the pandemic.

"As a child I have seen the destructive nature of war. I recall vividly the fighting, and the terrible human toll. As an adult, I have used that first-hand experience to always work for peace, to bring warring parties together and to start dialogue to broker peace," he stated.

Tedros, therefore, urged both sides to work for peace.

The fighting in Ethiopia's north broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the ruling party in the region, of attacking a military base and launched a security operation against it. The ensuing clashes, which have pushed over 30,000 refugees to neighboring Sudan, prompted international fears of a new civil war in Ethiopia.

Related Topics

World Ethiopia Sudan November Government Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

2 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

35 minutes ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

35 minutes ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

57 minutes ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

57 minutes ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.