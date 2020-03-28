WHO Chief Describes COVID-19 Toll of Over 500,000 Cases, 20,000 Deaths as 'Tragic Numbers'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday called the tally of COVID-19 cases crossing the milestone of half a million people globally, including over 20,000 fatalities, 'tragic numbers.

"There are now more than half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 20,000 deaths. These are tragic numbers," Tedros said during a virtual WHO briefing.

"But let's also remember that around the world more than 100,000 people have recovered," he added.