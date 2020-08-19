UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Hails Front Line COVID-19 Workers On World Humanitarian Day

Medical workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic and other public health emergencies around the world were the emphasis of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' statement on this year's World Humanitarian Day on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Medical workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic and other public health emergencies around the world were the emphasis of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' statement on this year's World Humanitarian Day on Wednesday.

"This #WorldHumanitarianDay we are celebrating #RealLifeHeroes who are fighting #COVID19, Ebola, polio, cholera and many other disease outbreaks around the world. Their stories and dedication should serve as inspiration to all of us in our efforts to overcome this pandemic," Tedros said on Twitter.

The WHO chief retweeted a thread of stories published by the organization about health care workers from around the world who tackled COVID-19 on the front lines.

August 19 has been marked annually since 2009 as the World Humanitarian Day in memory of the August 19, 2003 bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad which has killed 22 people, including the chief humanitarian in Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.

According to the UN-reported figures, 483 aid workers were attacked on duty throughout last year, including 125 killed, 234 injured and 124 kidnapped in a total of 277 separate incidents.

