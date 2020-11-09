UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Hails Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine News As 'encouraging' Apo/nl/lc

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:05 PM

WHO chief hails Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine news as 'encouraging' apo/nl/lc

The World Health Organization chief hailed as "encouraging" Pfizer and BioNTech's announcement Monday that the vaccine they have jointly developed is 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization chief hailed as "encouraging" Pfizer and BioNTech's announcement Monday that the vaccine they have jointly developed is 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials.

"We welcome the encouraging vaccine news from @pfizer & @BioNTech_Group & salute all scientists & partners around the who are developing new safe, efficacious tools to beat #COVID19," WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

