UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief, IMF Managing Director Discuss COVID-19 Response, Support For ACT-Accelerator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

WHO Chief, IMF Managing Director Discuss COVID-19 Response, Support for ACT-Accelerator

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed COVID-19 response and the need to support COVID-19 Tool (ACT) Accelerator initiative for equitable access to vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed COVID-19 response and the need to support COVID-19 Tool (ACT) Accelerator initiative for equitable access to vaccines.

"It was a pleasure to meet @IMFNews Managing Director @KGeorgieva & discuss the #COVID19 response. We agreed the best stimulus for the global economy will be equitable access to vaccines. Supporting the ACT-Accelerator initiative is key.

I look forward to our ongoing collaboration," the WHO chief wrote on Twitter.

Launched by the organization in April, the ACT Accelerator's objective was to coordinate global effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 by streamlining the equitable distribution of tests, treatment and vaccines.

WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the organization, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 810,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 23.5 million.

Related Topics

IMF World Twitter March April Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

46 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

1 hour ago

DHO visits govt hospitals to review health emergen ..

2 minutes ago

31 processions taken out, 57 Majalis held on 6th M ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.