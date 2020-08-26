WHO Chief, IMF Managing Director Discuss COVID-19 Response, Support for ACT-Accelerator

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed COVID-19 response and the need to support COVID-19 Tool (ACT) Accelerator initiative for equitable access to vaccines.

"It was a pleasure to meet @IMFNews Managing Director @KGeorgieva & discuss the #COVID19 response. We agreed the best stimulus for the global economy will be equitable access to vaccines. Supporting the ACT-Accelerator initiative is key.

I look forward to our ongoing collaboration," the WHO chief wrote on Twitter.

Launched by the organization in April, the ACT Accelerator's objective was to coordinate global effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 by streamlining the equitable distribution of tests, treatment and vaccines.

WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the organization, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 810,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 23.5 million.