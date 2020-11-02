WHO chief in self-quarantine after being identified as COVID-19 contact

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is in self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted on Monday.

GENEVA, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is in self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted on Monday.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home," the WHO chief said.

"It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of COVID-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems," he continued, adding that he and his WHO colleagues would continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable.

Earlier on Monday, Geneva, home to the WHO's global headquarters, announced it would enter a state of semi-confinement due to its worsening COVID-19 situation. Bars, restaurants and non-essential shops will be closed, while gatherings of more than five people in public spaces will be banned. Schools will remain open.

Figures have shown that the COVID-19 situation in Geneva is severely worsening, with over 1,000 people testing positive on a daily basis over the past few days, according to a statement from a regional branch of government.