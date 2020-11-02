UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief In Self-quarantine After Being Identified As COVID-19 Contact

Sumaira FH 4 hours ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

WHO chief in self-quarantine after being identified as COVID-19 contact

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is in self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted on Monday.

GENEVA, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is in self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted on Monday.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home," the WHO chief said.

"It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of COVID-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems," he continued, adding that he and his WHO colleagues would continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable.

Earlier on Monday, Geneva, home to the WHO's global headquarters, announced it would enter a state of semi-confinement due to its worsening COVID-19 situation. Bars, restaurants and non-essential shops will be closed, while gatherings of more than five people in public spaces will be banned. Schools will remain open.

Figures have shown that the COVID-19 situation in Geneva is severely worsening, with over 1,000 people testing positive on a daily basis over the past few days, according to a statement from a regional branch of government.

Related Topics

World Geneva All From Government

Recent Stories

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

36 minutes ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

36 minutes ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

36 minutes ago

Dynamo Kiev lose nine players to virus for Barca c ..

39 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to bring inflation down befor ..

39 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister warns two district administrati ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.