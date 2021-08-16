UrduPoint.com

WHO Chief Mourns Doctor Killed In Haiti Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

Epidemiologist Ousmane Toure, deployed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to Haiti to help fight COVID-19, was killed in the devastating earthquake that hit the Caribbean nation, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday. The latest reported toll of casualties stood at 1,297 people killed and over 5,700 injured.

"Devastated to hear that our colleague Dr Ousmane Touré died in the #Haiti earthquake.

He was an outstanding epidemiologist from Guinea who helped beat Ebola in West Africa & DR Congo & was deployed to Haiti for the #COVID19 response. My deepest condolences to his wife & young daughters," Tedros wrote on Twitter.

Haiti, which lies in a seismologically active zone, has often suffered from powerful earthquakes. The 2010 earthquake in the country left hundreds of thousands of people dead and injured, in addition to devastating the country's infrastructure.

