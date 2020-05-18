WHO Chief Pledges to Initiative Evaluation to Review Experience Gained on COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pledged on Monday to initiate an evaluation to review the experience gained and make recommendations on improving the COVID-19 response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pledged on Monday to initiate an evaluation to review the experience gained and make recommendations on improving the COVID-19 response.

Prior to the now ongoing World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting, over 60 countries have backed a joint Australia-EU call for an independent inquiry into how the coronavirus outbreak started. Australia and the bloc also seek support for a draft EU motion, urging an evaluation of the WHO-coordinated international response to the pandemic.

"We welcome the proposed resolution before this assembly, which calls for a step-wise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation .

.. I will initiate an independent evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment to review experience gained and lessons learned, and to make recommendations to improve national and global pandemic preparedness and response," Tedros said at a WHA session.

He expressed confidence that the world "must never be the same," adding that it was "abundantly clear" without any review that everything possible should be done to prevent epidemics of this kind.