WHO Chief Praises US Pledge To Back Intellectual Property Rights Waiver On COVID Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:24 PM

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday welcomed the United States' pledge to support a suspension of patents for coronavirus vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday welcomed the United States' pledge to support a suspension of patents for coronavirus vaccines.

"Wednesday's announcement by the ...

United States that it will support a temporary waiver of intellectual property protections for #COVID19 vaccines is a significant statement of solidarity and support for #VaccinEquity," Tedros told a press conference, as quoted on WHO Twitter account.

Tedros said that this waiver was "not a politically easy thing to do," so the leadership in this regard was very appreciated.

The WTO provisions for intellectual property waivers "were designed precisely for a situation like this," Tedros said.

"If we don't use them now, then when?" the WHO director continued.

