WHO Chief Praises US Pledge to Back Intellectual Property Rights Waiver on COVID Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:24 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday welcomed the United States' pledge to support a suspension of patents for coronavirus vaccines.
"Wednesday's announcement by the ...
United States that it will support a temporary waiver of intellectual property protections for #COVID19 vaccines is a significant statement of solidarity and support for #VaccinEquity," Tedros told a press conference, as quoted on WHO Twitter account.
Tedros said that this waiver was "not a politically easy thing to do," so the leadership in this regard was very appreciated.
The WTO provisions for intellectual property waivers "were designed precisely for a situation like this," Tedros said.
"If we don't use them now, then when?" the WHO director continued.