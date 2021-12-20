WHO chief says 2022 must be year 'we end the pandemic'

UrduPoint.com

The World Health Organization chief called Monday for the world to pull together and make the difficult decisions needed to end the Covid-19 pandemic within the next year

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization chief called Monday for the world to pull together and make the difficult decisions needed to end the Covid-19 pandemic within the next year.

As the end-of-year festivities approach, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was better to cancel events "now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later.""2022 must be the year we end the pandemic."

