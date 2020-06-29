UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Says 6 Months Into COVID Pandemic Time To Reflect On Progress, Lesson Learned

Mon 29th June 2020

Six months after the World Health Organization received first reports of what turned out to be the coronavirus pandemic mark the right time to reflect on the progress that has been made since then, Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday

"Tomorrow marks six months since WHO received the first reports of a cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in China. The six-month anniversary coincides with reaching 10 million cases and 500,000 deaths. This is a moment for all of us to reflect on the progress we have made and the lessons we have learnt and to commit ourselves to doing everything we can to save lives," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

The pandemic has pushed the humankind to show its best and worst qualities, the WHO chief said.

"All over the world we have seen heartwarming acts of resilience, inventiveness, solidarity and kindness. But we have also seen concerning signs of stigma, misinformation and politicization of the pandemic," Tedros added.

More than 10 million cases have been registered across the world so far, with 502,387 deaths, according to the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins University.

