WHO chief says all Covid origins hypotheses 'need further study'

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The WHO's chief said Monday that all hypotheses on the Covid-19 pandemic's origins remained open and needed further study, having read the report from international experts' mission to Wuhan.

"All hypotheses are open, from what I read from the report... and warrant complete and further studies," World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference from Geneva.