UrduPoint.com

WHO Chief Says China Under-Reports Number Of Deaths Caused By COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:46 PM

WHO Chief Says China Under-Reports Number of Deaths Caused by COVID-19

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that the organization's data on the number of deaths from COVID-19 worldwide is lowered due to the under-reporting of cases by China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that the organization's data on the number of deaths from COVID-19 worldwide is lowered due to the under-reporting of cases by China.

"Last week, almost 11,500 deaths were reported to the WHO: about 40% from the Americas, 30% from Europe and 30% from the Western Pacific region. However, this number is almost certainly an underestimate, given the underreporting of COVID-related deaths in China," Ghebreyesus told a briefing.

The WHO chief urged all countries to share true statistics so as to contribute to a more effective fight against the spread of the disease.

In December, China's government started to gradually ease its "zero tolerance" policy toward the pandemic, which had been the strictest in the world for almost three years. On January 8, obligatory PCR testing and centralized isolation for people arriving in China were canceled.

At the same time, the country has faced an increase in COVID-19 infections, forcing a number of countries, including the United States, Italy, Japan and South Korea, to tighten measures against passengers arriving from China.

Related Topics

World Europe China Same Italy Japan South Korea United States January December All From Government Share

Recent Stories

VP awards Mansour bin Zayed Mohammed bin Rashid&#0 ..

VP awards Mansour bin Zayed Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s Scarf

24 minutes ago
 Israeli Prime Minister Holds Talks With Indian, Du ..

Israeli Prime Minister Holds Talks With Indian, Dutch Counterparts

23 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi will have to take vote of confidence: ..

Parvez Elahi will have to take vote of confidence: Special Assistant to Prime Mi ..

23 minutes ago
 Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) invites applications from e ..

37 minutes ago
 FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on pat ..

FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on path of economic development: Dr. ..

37 minutes ago
 US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National S ..

US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National Security Concerns About TikTok ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.