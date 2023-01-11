WHO Chief Says China Under-Reports Number of Deaths Caused by COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that the organization's data on the number of deaths from COVID-19 worldwide is lowered due to the under-reporting of cases by China

"Last week, almost 11,500 deaths were reported to the WHO: about 40% from the Americas, 30% from Europe and 30% from the Western Pacific region. However, this number is almost certainly an underestimate, given the underreporting of COVID-related deaths in China," Ghebreyesus told a briefing.

The WHO chief urged all countries to share true statistics so as to contribute to a more effective fight against the spread of the disease.

In December, China's government started to gradually ease its "zero tolerance" policy toward the pandemic, which had been the strictest in the world for almost three years. On January 8, obligatory PCR testing and centralized isolation for people arriving in China were canceled.

At the same time, the country has faced an increase in COVID-19 infections, forcing a number of countries, including the United States, Italy, Japan and South Korea, to tighten measures against passengers arriving from China.