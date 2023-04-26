UrduPoint.com

WHO Chief Says Concerned About Occupation Of Health Lab In Sudan By Party In Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 08:13 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned that the occupation of the Central Public Health lab in Sudan could expose those inside to pathogens stored there since technicians no longer have access to the facility, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday

"WHO is also concerned about the occupation of Central Public Health Lab by one of the parties in the conflict. Technicians no longer have access to the laboratory which means the lab is no longer able to perform its normal diagnostic and reference function ... We are also concerned that those occupying the lab could be accidentally exposed to pathogens stored there," Ghebreyesus told a WHO press conference on global health issues

The organization is seeking more information and conducting a risk assessment, according to the WHO chief.

The lab is located in central Khartoum and close to the contact line of fighting between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

On April 15, violent clashes between the two parties broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 deaths and said more than 4,000 people had been injured.

