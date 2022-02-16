UrduPoint.com

WHO Chief Says Control Of COVID-19 Pandemic Undermined By 'Rampant Inequity' In Africa

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday that bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control was being undermined by "a rampant inequity" as over 80% of Africans had not received a single dose yet

"We have the tools to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control this year. But we are being undermined by rampant inequity ... More than half of the world is still struggling with low vaccine coverage and low testing capacity. Currently, 116 countries are off track for our shared target of vaccinating 70% of the population of every country by the middle of this year. In Africa, 83% of people still have not received a single dose," the official said at the Vaccine Equity for Africa launch event.

The WHO chief called this fact "a moral and epidemiological failure," as a "dangerous narrative" emerges that the pandemic is over in many countries with high vaccine coverage.

The director general reaffirmed the WHO's commitment to ensure equality in receiving vaccines and other tools for the protection of populations. He welcomed BioNTech's initiative to increase vaccine production in Africa saying that local development and distribution are the only means of achieving vaccination goals.

The WHO head also expressed his gratitude to the European Commission and Germany for their "critical political and financial support" in promoting vaccine production in Africa.

The Vaccine Equity for Africa project was agreed on August 27, 2021 by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Senegalese President Macky Sall, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ugur Sahin, the CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech. The project entails setting up end-to-end manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines and other biologicals in Africa. Two BioNTech factories will be opened in Rwanda and Senegal, and the commercial production of vaccines is set to begin in 2023.

