WHO Chief Says Coronavirus Pandemic Threat Is 'Very Real'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:33 PM

The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that the threat of the coronavirus outbreak becoming a global pandemic was real after the virus slipped in over 100 countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that the threat of the coronavirus outbreak becoming a global pandemic was real after the virus slipped in over 100 countries.

"Now that the #coronavirus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying by WHO.

But he added that it could be the first controlled pandemic in history as decisions taken by governments, businesses and individuals could change the course it took.

"The bottom line is: we are not at the mercy of this virus," Tedros Adhanom told reporters at a daily briefing.

