WHO Chief Says COVID-19 Cases Doubling in Past Six Weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

The coronavirus pandemic keeps accelerating, with COVID-19 cases doubling over the past six weeks, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic keeps accelerating, with COVID-19 cases doubling over the past six weeks, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"This is the sixth time a global health emergency has been declared under the International Health Regulations, but it's easily the most severe.

Almost 16 million cases have now been reported to WHO and more than 640,000 deaths, and the pandemic continues to accelerate. In the past six weeks, the total number of cases has roughly doubled," Tedros told a virtual press conference.

The WHO chief announced that he would reconvene the Emergency Committee later this week to "re-evaluate the pandemic" and advise him "accordingly," as required under the International Health Regulations.