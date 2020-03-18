UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Says COVID-19 'enemy Against Humanity'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:03 PM

The head of the World Health Organization on Thursday said the new coronavirus was an "enemy against humanity", as the number of people infected in the pandemic soared past 200,000

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The head of the World Health Organization on Thursday said the new coronavirus was an "enemy against humanity", as the number of people infected in the pandemic soared past 200,000.

"This coronavirus is presenting us with an unprecedented threat," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news conference, stressing that it was "an unprecedented opportunity to come together as one against a common enemy: an enemy against humanity."

