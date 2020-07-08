UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Says COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates, Peak Not Reached Yet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:26 AM

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the global coronavirus pandemic was accelerating, with the peak yet to be reached

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the global coronavirus pandemic was accelerating, with the peak yet to be reached.

"It took 12 weeks for the world to reach 400,000 cases of COVID. Over the weekend, there were more than 400,000 cases across the globe. There have now been 11.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 535,000 lives have been lost. The outbreak is accelerating and we have clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic," Tedros said at an online press conference.

The WHO chief noted that situations with COVID-19 fatalities differed across the globe.

"While the number of deaths appears to have leveled off globally, in reality some countries have made significant progress in reducing the number of deaths, while in other countries deaths are still on the rise. Where there has been progress in reducing deaths, countries have implemented targeted actions towards the most vulnerable groups, for example, those people living in long-term care facilities," Tedros explained.

